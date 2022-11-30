Gold and copper prices were muted on Wednesday in anticipation of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but were headed for their best monthly gain this year following signals that U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to shift auction profile above $1,750 as US Dollar turns volatile - November 29, 2022
- Gold flat as traders brace for Powell’s speech - November 29, 2022
- Gold prices down by Rs 100, trading at Rs 48,460; silver unchanged - November 29, 2022