So I think that gold will have a secular bull market … and I think today this is a sign of that.” When asked if gold could break $2,000 again before the end of 2020, Holmes said “absolutely,” adding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Could “Absolutely” Hit $2,000 Again In 2020 - November 6, 2020
- Gold Prices Surge As Dollar Drops - November 6, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to $1,960 highs on risk appetite - November 6, 2020