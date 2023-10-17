Gold prices could move to an all-time high in 2024, supported by the possibility of a weaker dollar combined with rate cuts from the Fed, the World Gold Council said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to remain supported even if geopolitical tension subsides – ANZ - October 17, 2023
- Gold price remains in tight range ahead of Biden’s visit to Israel - October 17, 2023
- Gold Could Reach All Time Highs Next Year - October 17, 2023