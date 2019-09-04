“Gold nudged up on the latest tit-for-tat US-China trade measures and is looking to move higher with more Fed rate cuts,” said Harry Tchilinguirian.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold could soar to its highest level since 2013 if the Fed keeps cutting rates, economist says - September 4, 2019
- EXCLUSIVE-LME’s gold, silver contracts in doubt as Societe Generale pulls out - September 4, 2019
- How Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry - September 4, 2019