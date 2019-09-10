Gold could top $2K, Citi says, citing Fed rate cuts, global recession risk

Citigroup says gold prices may rally to a record $2,000-plus per ounce in the next two years, citing rising risks of a global recession and the potential for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest …
