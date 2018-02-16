Gold, Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains as US CPI Impact Lingers

Gold prices’ advance paused on a test of resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1356.23. A break above this barrier confirmed on a daily closing basis opens the door for a test of the 1366.06-71.50 area (January 25 high, 50% level).
