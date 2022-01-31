A senior gold-mining executive sees the potential for a record year of mergers and acquisitions as companies turn to deals to prop up production at a time of rising bullion prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Dealmaking Is Set to Take Off Along With Prices, Gold Royalty’s Garofalo Says - January 31, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prints a fresh high for the day at $1,799.88, USD buckles - January 31, 2022
- Gold prices end higher for the session, but fall by nearly 2% for the month - January 31, 2022