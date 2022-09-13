Gold’s next big directional move will be decisive, not just for gold prices but for the overall inflation narrative. Click here for full technical analysis.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Decisive Directional Move Imminent (Technical Analysis) - September 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes key resistance at $1,735 ahead of US inflation – Confluence Detector - September 13, 2022
- Gold Holds Near September High as Dollar’s Retreat Stretches - September 13, 2022