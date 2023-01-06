Gold price in the national capital declined Rs 153 to Rs 55,650 per 10 grams on Friday amid a fall in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had ended at Rs 55, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs steadily toward $1,850 after solid US NFP data - January 6, 2023
- Gold declines Rs 153 amid weak global trends - January 6, 2023
- Gold price hits new life-high of Rs188,600 per tola in Pakistan - January 6, 2023