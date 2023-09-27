New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Gold prices declined by Rs 300 to Rs 59,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold declines Rs 300, silver plunges Rs 400 - September 27, 2023
- Potential Value of GoldMining’s Projects Prompts Buy Rating: Ihle’s Analysis Leveraging Rising Gold Prices and Favorable Geographies - September 27, 2023
- Gold price declines as Fed policymakers see more rate hikes appropriate - September 27, 2023