In the October-December quarter, India noted a sharp increase in recycling, which rose nearly 40% from a year earlier and 6% sequentially. This surge was mainly due to the increase in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold demand down by 3% in ’22 on high price, global cues - January 31, 2023
- Gold Prices Are Rising: 2 Mining Stocks to Buy Today - January 31, 2023
- These mining ETFs are soaring as gold’s rally powers ahead in January - January 31, 2023