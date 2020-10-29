Gold demand fell to its lowest in 11 years in the third quarter – WGC

Global demand for gold in the third quarter of 2020 was the lowest in 11 years, as a rush by investors to stockpile bullion slowed and central banks sold metal for the first time in a decade, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Futures: Downside appears capped - October 29, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 50,400; deploy buy on dips - October 29, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eye a decisive break below $1871 – Confluence Detector - October 29, 2020