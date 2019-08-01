Gold demand leaps to three-year high as prices surge: WGC

LONDON (Reuters) – Global gold demand rose 8% in the first half of this year to the highest since 2016, driven by central bank buying and a flood of investment into gold-backed exchange traded …
