By Yusuf Khan Demand for gold reached its highest level in more than 10 years in 2022 as rising central bank interest rates and worries over the
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Demand Reached Decade High in 2022 Amid Strong Central Bank Buying - January 31, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: 31 January 2023 – Check latest rates in your city - January 31, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices drop, 24K down more than a dirham per gram in Dubai - January 31, 2023