China’s gold demand is likely to pick up in the second half, fueled by the implementation of stimulus policies that aim at reviving consumption and growing interest from investors who seek safe-haven assets, said experts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold sinks as dollar surges on strong payrolls data - August 2, 2023
- Gold demand shines backed by policies, revived consumption - August 2, 2023
- Gold prices grow by Rs800 per tola - August 2, 2023