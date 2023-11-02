The World Gold Council’s Q3 Gold Demand Trends report reveals that support for the asset continues as central bank buying maintains a historic pace, bringing quarterly gold demand (excluding OTC) to 1,147t, 8% ahead of its five-year average.
