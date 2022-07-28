Gold demand (excluding OTC) in the second quarter was down 8% year-on-year to 948 tonnes. However, thanks to strong ETF inflows in Q1, gold demand for the first half of 2022 is up 12% compared to H1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises as Fed’s Powell allays fears over large rate hikes - July 28, 2022
- Gold demand up 12% in first half of 2022 - July 28, 2022
- Gold Demand From Investors Dropping, But Still High Enough To Buoy Prices - July 28, 2022