Gold prices slipped to a near one-week low on Tuesday, declining for a third straight session, weighed down by a firmer dollar ahead of upcoming trade talks between China and the United States.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar holds strong ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks - October 8, 2019
- Gold dips as dollar holds strong ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks - October 8, 2019
- Demand for gold should revive once price stabilises - October 7, 2019