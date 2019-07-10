Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,391.98 per ounce at 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,394.40 an ounce. Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold dips as dollar moves higher, all eyes on Fed
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,391.98 per ounce at 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,394.40 an ounce. Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while …