Dec 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices traded lower early on Monday, as the dollar gained after Republicans in the U.S. Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country’s tax system, moving the process forward. * Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,275 an ounce by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Signal on Gold is just behind the corner. - December 3, 2017
- Gold prices down B50 to 19,800 - December 3, 2017
- Gold dips as dollar shines after U.S. Senate clears tax bill - December 3, 2017