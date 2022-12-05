Gold and silver futures fell Monday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns that strong U.S. economic readings may give the Federal Reserve more cause to accelerate interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips as dollar, Treasury yields bounce on strong U.S. economic data - December 5, 2022
- How the USDX Helps Understand Gold Price Movements - December 5, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles from 5-month high, below $1800 - December 5, 2022