Gold prices fell on Wednesday after the U.S. central bank announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and Chair Jerome Powell said the question of rate cuts is not on their radar right now.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips as Fed’s Powell stays hawkish after holding rates - November 1, 2023
- Royal Gold Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2023 - November 1, 2023
- US stocks rally as Fed holds rates, prompts hope for end to hikes - November 1, 2023