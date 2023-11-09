Gold fell for a third straight session on Wednesday with market focus on remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while auto-catalyst palladium extended its retreat to a five-year low.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Futures inch higher in run-up to Powell’s speech - November 9, 2023
- Gold dips as Powell speech takes centre stage; palladium hits 5-yr low - November 9, 2023
- Jewellers cautiously optimistic about gold demand this Dhanteras; high price a dampener - November 9, 2023