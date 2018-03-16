Gold dips, down for week; market braces for Fed rate hike

Gold prices dipped on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly fall in three weeks on pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week for the first time this year. Losses were …
