Gold dips on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks, dovish Fed

June 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Wednesday as optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks and hopes of rate cut from central banks hit demand for bullion ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary …
