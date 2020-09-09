Gold dips on stronger dollar ahead of ECB meeting

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar rose to multi-week highs ahead of monetary policy strategies from major central banks in North America and Europe. Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,925 …
