Gold prices dipped to a near one-week low on Tuesday as investors moved towards riskier assets, encouraged by signs that coronavirus-related restrictions were easing.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips to 1-week low on profit-taking, economies opening - April 28, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets to Test Support Level - April 28, 2020
- Gold Fields Looks Solid As Price Of Gold Climbs, Production Losses Modest - April 28, 2020