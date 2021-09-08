Gold dips to 2-week low as dollar extends gains

Gold slipped to a two-week low on Wednesday as strength in the dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields outweighed the boost to bullion from deepening concerns about global economic growth. Spot gold …
