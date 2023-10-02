Gold extended losses on Monday for the sixth consecutive session to hit a near seven-month low on the dollar’s strength, with traders digesting a key U.S. inflation report as they awaited a slew of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- XAU/USD outlook: Gold price at the lowest in nearly seven months ahead of key US labor data - October 2, 2023
- Gold price drops by Rs 100 per tola - October 2, 2023
- Gold dips to 7-month low on strong dollar; traders await US data - October 2, 2023