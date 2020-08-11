For most of that time, dips in Treasury yields were a reliable indicator of economic weakness ahead. Today, that no longer seems to be the case. Lisa Shalett from Morgan Stanley believes this has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips to signal real yields bottom – Morgan Stanley - August 11, 2020
- Gold slips as dollar bounces, focus on U.S.-China tension - August 11, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure as daily chart shows bearish divergence - August 11, 2020