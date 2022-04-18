Discounts on gold in India fell to their lowest level in two months amid an improvement in demand. Dealers in India last week offered discounts of up to $12 an ounce over official domestic prices, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold discount in India falls despite prices rising over over 1-month high - April 17, 2022
- Gold hits over 1-month high as Ukraine crisis weakens risk appetite - April 17, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit over 1-month high on safe-haven demand - April 17, 2022