Gold rates in India fell sharply on Friday after better-than-expected US jobs data raised the possibility of aggressive rate hikes by Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold discount in India nearly doubles even as prices fall - June 4, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,470; silver at Rs 62,700 per kilo - June 4, 2022
- Gold Prices Up By Whopping Rs 50,000; Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On June 4 Here | Gold Rate Today - June 3, 2022