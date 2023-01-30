Gold discount in India jumped to highest in 10 months as record high prices hit domestic sales. Dealers last week offered discounts of as much as $42 an ounce over official domestic prices as compared …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shows resilience below 200-hour SMA, bulls have the upper hand - January 30, 2023
- Gold discounts in India jump to highest in 10 months as prices hover near record highs - January 30, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays defensive above $1,920 support as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, NFP - January 29, 2023