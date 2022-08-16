A cursory glance at the gold market might not brood too much optimism, with prices sitting below the relatively-bullish $1,800 level. Technical charts, however, indicate that so long as the yellow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Down 2nd Day in Row, But Settles Above Critical $1,780 - August 16, 2022
- GoldMining: Lower Gold Prices, But I’m Still Bullish - August 16, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears emerge below a key daily countertrendline - August 16, 2022