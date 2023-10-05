Gold}} can’t seem to put in a positive close these days, even when the dollar and Treasury yields are in retreat.Gold’s most-active futures contract on New York’s Comex, December, settled down $6.70,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold down 8th day in row as dollar, yields rally again before retreating - October 4, 2023
- Costco quickly selling out of gold bars listed on wholesaler’s website: ‘Impeccable quality’ - October 4, 2023
- Costco is seeing a gold rush. What’s behind the demand for its 1-ounce gold bars? - October 4, 2023