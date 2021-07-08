Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia as investors continued to digest the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from its latest policy meeting. A strengthening dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yield also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Down, Investors Continue Digesting Latest Fed Meeting Minutes
Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia as investors continued to digest the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from its latest policy meeting. A strengthening dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yield also …