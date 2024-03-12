U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 index gaining over 1% on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.74% to 39,057.10 while the NASDAQ rose 1.41% to 16,245.83. The S&P 500 also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Down Over 1%; ClearOne Shares Spike Higher - March 12, 2024
- 3 reasons to buy gold now that inflation is up again - March 12, 2024
- Gold Analysis Today 12/03: Will Prices Rise? (Chart) - March 12, 2024