Gold prices eased on Friday as investors keenly look forward to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day to assess the likely path of the Federal Reserve’s rate-tightening cycle. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold drifts lower in run-up to US payrolls data - March 9, 2023
- Gold prices surge for 24 Carat and 22 Carat - March 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides towards $1,810 on sour sentiment, US NFP in focus - March 9, 2023