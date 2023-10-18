The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 160 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 59,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold drops by Rs 160, silver prices down by Rs 500, trades at Rs 73,600/kg - October 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gains traction above $1,920, Chinese GDP eyed - October 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dips back into $1,920 after early Tuesday lift - October 17, 2023