March 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices retreated from their highest level in a year in volatile trading on Monday, as share markets and Treasury yields bounced back on central banks’ efforts to shore up confidence in the financial sector. Spot gold dipped 0.5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold drops from 1-year peak as banking fragility drives wild swings - March 20, 2023
- Gold nears record price as U.S. bank failures fuel flight to safety - March 20, 2023
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price On Way To Top Of $2000 - March 20, 2023