The price of gold slipped on Thursday as signs that a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling could be reached in Washington reduced its safe haven appeal. Fading expectations for early U.S. rate cuts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold drops on hopes for US debt-limit deal, chances of early rate cuts recede - May 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dives to $1,960, lowest since April amid sustained USD buying - May 18, 2023
- Gold on track for worst week since February as dollar rises and U.S. debt-ceiling deal looks ‘doable’ - May 18, 2023