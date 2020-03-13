Gold drops, set for worst weekly loss in 7 yrs on virus-induced rout

March 13 (Reuters) – Gold prices extended losses on Friday and were set for their steepest weekly decline in nearly seven years as traders sold bullion to finance margin calls in other assets hammered …
