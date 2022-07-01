Dubai: Gold prices have dropped sharply to $1,801 an ounce levels, setting up a possible window for shoppers in the UAE to finally have another try at picking up their favourite metal. Gold dropped by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Precious metals to remain under pressure amid looming interest rate hike - July 1, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for third weekly fall on dollar strength, aggressive rate hikes - July 1, 2022
- Gold drops sharply to 1,801/oz and UAE jewellery retailers expect a bumper weekend - July 1, 2022