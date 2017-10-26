Gold drops to lowest finish since early August as dollar rallies to 3-month high

Gold prices dropped Thursday, marking their lowest finish since early August, as the dollar’s decline against the euro lifted a key benchmark for the greenback to a three-month high. The dollar’s strength dulled demand for precious metals, as a firmer …
