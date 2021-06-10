Gold prices were subdued on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and economic growth ahead of U.S. data and the …
Gold eases as dollar firms ahead of U.S. data, ECB meeting
