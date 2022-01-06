Gold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields

Gold prices slipped on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting signalled quicker interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.
