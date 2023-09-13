Gold prices eased into a holding pattern on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation figures that could provide an updated view on interest rates after the Federal
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- U.S. stocks sag, crude surges with inflation data on deck - September 13, 2023
- Gold eases as investors await US inflation data for Fed policy outlook - September 13, 2023
- Stock Index Futures Slip as Investors Brace for U.S. Inflation Data, Oracle Results Disappoint - September 13, 2023