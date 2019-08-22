Aug 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices retreated below the key $1,500 level on Wednesday as traders booked profits and focus turned to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July meeting for clues on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases as investors book profits; Fed minutes in focus - August 21, 2019
- Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces Non-brokered Private Placement - August 21, 2019
- Harmony Gold’s (HMY) Earnings and Sales Rise Y/Y in FY19 - August 21, 2019