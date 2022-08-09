Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the week that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike plans to combat rising pricing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Holding At Critical Resistance – Levels For XAU/USD - August 9, 2022
- Gold eases as investors focus on U.S. inflation data - August 9, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal In Your City On August 09 Here - August 9, 2022