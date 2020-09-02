Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,968.01 per ounce by 1015 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at $1,991.91 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,975.10. “However, besides other strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases as recovery hopes gain traction - September 2, 2020
- Technical analysis – Gold edges sideways; negative pressures dwindle - September 2, 2020
- Gold price climbs Rs 418 on global trends - September 2, 2020